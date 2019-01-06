SPX (SPXC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

SPXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on SPX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE SPXC traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 278,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,414. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. SPX has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $488,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,849,000 after acquiring an additional 291,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,148,000 after buying an additional 75,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,687,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,148,000 after buying an additional 75,127 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 1,058,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after buying an additional 113,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 21.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,722,000 after buying an additional 169,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

