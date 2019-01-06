Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

In related news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 165,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $4,546,661.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,100,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 53,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $1,467,724.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 109,500 shares of company stock worth $2,512,275 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5,016.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

