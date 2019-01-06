Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $133,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $135,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

