Sphere (SPHR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $967.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $967.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00009784 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007173 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020278 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00225616 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013603 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 3,082,940 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.