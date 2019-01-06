Spartan Motors (SPAR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPAR. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on Spartan Motors and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Spartan Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spartan Motors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:SPAR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 195,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,967. The company has a market capitalization of $254.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Spartan Motors has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other Spartan Motors news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger purchased 14,000 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,916.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas purchased 15,000 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,540,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 4.6% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 43,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,540,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 52.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 92,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Spartan Motors during the third quarter worth $847,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

