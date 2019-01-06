S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Receives $206.46 Average PT from Brokerages

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.46.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $56,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $172.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

