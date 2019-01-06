Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWX. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $93.00 target price on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.39. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $668.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.00 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

