SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.10

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 28983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverSun Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. SilverSun Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Analysts forecast that SilverSun Technologies Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 4th. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous special dividend of $0.04.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers associated training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

