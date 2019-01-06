Silent Notary (SNTR) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and TOPBTC. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $258,508.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, TOPBTC, YoBit, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

