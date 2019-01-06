Sesen Bio (SESN) Shares Gap Down to $0.93

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.93. Sesen Bio shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 54854 shares changing hands.
SESN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Sesen Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
The stock has a market cap of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.79.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $147,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth $215,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $315,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
