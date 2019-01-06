ServiceNow (NOW) Trading 6% Higher

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $181.49 and last traded at $179.23. 2,195,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,408,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.70, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.41 million. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.94, for a total value of $5,653,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,699.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Donahoe sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $2,513,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,621,334.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,718 shares of company stock worth $36,566,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

