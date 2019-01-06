SemGroup (SEMG) Stock Price Up 7.6%

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 908,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,048,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEMG. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SemGroup in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut SemGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SemGroup from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. SemGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SemGroup Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other SemGroup news, Director William J. Mcadam purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SemGroup by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 48,610 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SemGroup by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SemGroup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,238,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,463,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SemGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SemGroup by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 93,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

SemGroup Company Profile (NYSE:SEMG)

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

