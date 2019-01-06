Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Raymond James raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.60.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. 367,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,686. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $63.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,762,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,762,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,439 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,084,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,868,000 after acquiring an additional 28,896 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 199,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.