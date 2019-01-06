Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) vs. China Green Agriculture (CGA) Head to Head Review

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) and China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

This table compares Scotts Miracle-Gro and China Green Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scotts Miracle-Gro 2.39% 44.65% 6.46% China Green Agriculture -1.06% -0.73% -0.62%

This table compares Scotts Miracle-Gro and China Green Agriculture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scotts Miracle-Gro $2.66 billion 1.34 $63.70 million $3.71 17.38 China Green Agriculture $287.05 million 0.07 -$6.93 million N/A N/A

Scotts Miracle-Gro has higher revenue and earnings than China Green Agriculture.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Scotts Miracle-Gro has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Green Agriculture has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scotts Miracle-Gro and China Green Agriculture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scotts Miracle-Gro 1 1 2 0 2.25 China Green Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.44%. Given Scotts Miracle-Gro’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Scotts Miracle-Gro is more favorable than China Green Agriculture.

Dividends

Scotts Miracle-Gro pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. China Green Agriculture does not pay a dividend. Scotts Miracle-Gro pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Scotts Miracle-Gro beats China Green Agriculture on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internatonally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. The company also provides gardening and landscape products, including water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions. In addition, it offers hydroponic products that help users grow plants, flowers, and vegetables in an indoor or urban environment; and insect control products, rodent control products, and weed control products for home areas. The company offers its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, PatchMaster, Thick'R Lawn, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Handy Green II, Scotts OxiCleanTM3, Miracle-Gro, LiquaFeed, Osmocote, Shake N Feed, Hyponex, Earthgro, SuperSoil, Fafard, Nature Scapes, Ortho, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Nature's Care, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Gro-ables, Hydroponics, Gavita, Botanicare, Vermicrop, Agrolux, Can-Filters, Sun System, Gro Pro, Mother Earth, Hurricane, Grower's Edge, AeroGarden, Ortho Weed B Gon, Roundup, and Groundclear brands. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, e-commerce platforms, food and drug stores, and indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors and retailers through a direct sales force, and network of brokers and distributors. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers. The company markets its fertilizer products to private wholesalers and retailers of agricultural farm products. It also develops, produces, and sells fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company sells its decorative flowers to end-users, such as flower shops, luxury hotels, and government agencies; fruits and vegetables to supermarkets and upscale restaurants; and seedlings to city planning departments. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of 1,947 regional distributors covering 22 provinces, 4 autonomous regions, and 4 central government-controlled municipalities in China. The company also exports its products through contracted distributors to India and Africa. China Green Agriculture, Inc. is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.