Scotiabank Reaffirms Average Rating for Associated Capital Group (AC)

Scotiabank restated their average rating on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AC opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

In other Associated Capital Group news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $70,303.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 82.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 1,064.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 144,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

