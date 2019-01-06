SBA Communications (SBAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Guggenheim set a $180.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $189.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.90.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.94. 743,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,642. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $13,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,776,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 19,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $3,267,097.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,460.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,887 shares of company stock valued at $88,441,242. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $179,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.