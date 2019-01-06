Saul Centers (BFS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Saul Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

BFS stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott V. Schneider sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $43,502.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $507,867.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,759,000 after acquiring an additional 139,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Saul Centers by 85.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 139,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,947,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Saul Centers by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,947,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

