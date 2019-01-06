Sandler O’Neill Upgrades Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Buy

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.38.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.81. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 20,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 56.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.