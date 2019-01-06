salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Director Sells $15,216.72 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.48, for a total transaction of $15,216.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $14,683.20.

Shares of CRM opened at $137.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The company has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 306.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $541,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $812,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $108,479,000 after buying an additional 55,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,224,319,000 after buying an additional 3,066,099 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 57.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

