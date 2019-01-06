Saia (SAIA) PT Lowered to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on shares of Saia and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.00. Saia has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $87.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 259.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,970,000 after buying an additional 278,613 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

