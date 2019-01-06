Sabre (SABR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sabre is benefiting from strong adoption of its solutions at its Travel Network and Hospitality Solutions business segments. Moreover, collaboration with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services for the cloud infrastructure of its SaaS based solutions is positive. Sabre has a wide range of solutions for the travel marketplace as well as travel and hospitality suppliers. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition in the travel distribution market are headwinds. Sabre’s Travel Network segment is prone to pricing pressure from travel suppliers. Moreover, the company is part of the highly competitive travel distribution market, which requires the company to make regular enhancements, additions and upgrades to its product portfolio that involve substantial investments.”

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sabre from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sabre has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $970.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. Sabre’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 9,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 5,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $148,659.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,783 shares of company stock valued at $779,284. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $622,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sabre by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $622,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,542,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,983,000 after acquiring an additional 950,998 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Sabre by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,061,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $210,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sabre by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,337,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,370,000 after acquiring an additional 790,875 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.