Ryder System (R) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ryder is a highly leveraged company. Additionally, weak used vehicle sales are hurting the company and the scenario is expected to remain challenging in future owing to weak market conditions. Moreover, high costs are limiting bottom-line growth are are expected to continue doing so in future as well. Ryder expects gross capital expenditures to be $3.1 billion in 2018, up from $1.94 billion in 2017. The increased projection is due to the higher lease fleet growth. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time. Despite such negatives, Ryder's bottom line is being aided by a lower tax rate due to the current tax law. The company's efforts to bolster its portfolio through acquisitions are also encouraging. The company's initiatives to reward shreholders through dividend payments are another positive. “

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on R. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NYSE:R opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.59. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $705,516.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,387.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,573,000 after buying an additional 282,892 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,207,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,332,000 after buying an additional 121,683 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,723,000 after buying an additional 705,115 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 800,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,524,000 after buying an additional 277,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.