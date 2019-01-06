Rupee (RUP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $77.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Rupee has a market cap of $323,260.00 and $77.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00002407 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 32,882,050 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

