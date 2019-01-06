Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SPX Flow (FLOW) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded SPX Flow from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities set a $45.00 price objective on SPX Flow and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SPX Flow from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $530.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Flow will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPX Flow in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPX Flow by 205.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in SPX Flow by 42.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SPX Flow by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SPX Flow in the second quarter worth about $339,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

