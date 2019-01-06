Route1 (ROI) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.07

Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 694000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

About Route1 (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

