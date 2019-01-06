Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Rolls-Royce (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Rolls-Royce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Rolls-Royce stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Rolls-Royce has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rolls-Royce were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is a holding company, which provides power for aircraft, ships and land applications. It designs, develops, manufactures and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Defense Aerospace, Marine, Power Systems and Nuclear.

