Roku (ROKU) and Liberty Global (LBTYA) Head to Head Analysis

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Roku alerts:

46.3% of Roku shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Roku shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Liberty Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Roku and Liberty Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roku $512.76 million 7.18 -$63.50 million ($2.24) -15.06 Liberty Global $15.05 billion 1.14 -$2.78 billion ($2.29) -9.94

Roku has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Global. Roku is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Roku and Liberty Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roku 0 4 10 0 2.71 Liberty Global 2 2 10 0 2.57

Roku presently has a consensus target price of $59.26, suggesting a potential upside of 75.69%. Liberty Global has a consensus target price of $38.05, suggesting a potential upside of 67.11%. Given Roku’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Roku is more favorable than Liberty Global.

Profitability

This table compares Roku and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roku -1.33% -4.46% -2.25% Liberty Global -2.06% -36.93% -3.54%

Risk & Volatility

Roku has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Roku beats Liberty Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc. operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts. It also provides advertising products, including videos ads, interactive video ads, audience development promotions, and brand sponsorships; and manufactures, sells, and licenses TVs under the Roku TV name. In addition, the company offers streaming media players and accessories under the Roku brand that allow users to access its TV streaming platform; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and various Latin American countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes. The company provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. It also offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it offers community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, the company provides circuit-switched telephony services; and mobile services comprising voice, short message service, and Internet access. Further, it offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.