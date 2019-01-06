Robert W. Baird Downgrades Veoneer (VNE) to Underperform

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veoneer to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Veoneer stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $57.93.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,478,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

