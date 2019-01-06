RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. KeyCorp set a $23.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

RLJ traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,267. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $23.97.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.68 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at about $10,984,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 51.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 413,649 shares during the period. Caerus Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 51.2% during the second quarter. Caerus Investors LLC now owns 963,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 326,160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,542,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 66.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 437,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 174,542 shares during the period.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

