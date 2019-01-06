Rivetz (RVT) Trading Up 16% Over Last Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.02287295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00158563 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00203211 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026227 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026203 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

