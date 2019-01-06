Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on January 22nd

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 49.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.69 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.