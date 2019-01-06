Riecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $308,472.00 (RIC)

Riecoin (CURRENCY:RIC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Riecoin has a total market capitalization of $308,472.00 and $0.00 worth of Riecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Riecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Riecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025759 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin Coin Profile

Riecoin (RIC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2014. Riecoin’s total supply is 44,344,250 coins. The Reddit community for Riecoin is /r/riecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Riecoin’s official website is riecoin.org . Riecoin’s official Twitter account is @riecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Riecoin Coin Trading

Riecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Riecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Riecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Riecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

