Rexnord (RXN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexnord from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

NYSE:RXN opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,964 shares of company stock worth $850,167 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 22.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $597,000.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

