Rexnord Corp (RXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will report sales of $486.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $478.90 million. Rexnord posted sales of $492.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 14,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $418,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 4,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,987.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,964 shares of company stock valued at $850,167. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rexnord by 22.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter worth about $597,000.

RXN stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

