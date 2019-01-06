Reviewing TOP SHIPS (TOPS) & Ship Finance International (SFL)

TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TOP SHIPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Ship Finance International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TOP SHIPS and Ship Finance International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOP SHIPS $39.36 million 0.50 -$13.40 million N/A N/A Ship Finance International $380.88 million 3.70 $101.20 million $1.19 9.66

Ship Finance International has higher revenue and earnings than TOP SHIPS.

Profitability

This table compares TOP SHIPS and Ship Finance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOP SHIPS N/A N/A N/A Ship Finance International 22.77% 9.68% 3.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TOP SHIPS and Ship Finance International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOP SHIPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Ship Finance International 1 2 3 0 2.33

Ship Finance International has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Given Ship Finance International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ship Finance International is more favorable than TOP SHIPS.

Dividends

Ship Finance International pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. TOP SHIPS does not pay a dividend. Ship Finance International pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ship Finance International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

TOP SHIPS has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ship Finance International has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ship Finance International beats TOP SHIPS on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOP SHIPS Company Profile

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; three 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, and M/T Stenaweco Elegance; and a 49,737 dwt product/chemical tanker vessel, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of August 22, 2018, it had a fleet of approximately 80 vessels, including tankers, bulkers, container vessels, and offshore assets. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

