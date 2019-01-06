Reviewing ILG (ILG) and Novation Companies (NOVC)

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) and Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ILG and Novation Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ILG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Novation Companies $27.96 million 0.09 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

ILG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novation Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of ILG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Novation Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of ILG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Novation Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ILG and Novation Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ILG N/A N/A N/A Novation Companies -10.14% N/A -17.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ILG and Novation Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ILG 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ILG presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.34%. Given ILG’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ILG is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Dividends

ILG pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Novation Companies does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ILG beats Novation Companies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ILG

ILG, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs). The Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers by providing vacation exchange and rental services. This segment also provides leisure and travel related products and services to owners of vacation interests and others primarily through various membership programs, as well as related services to resort developer clients and HOAs; and allows owners of vacation interests to exchange their occupancy rights for alternative accommodations at another resort and/or occupancy period. In addition, this segment offers vacation property rental services for condominium owners, hotel owners, and HOAs. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a total of 43 resorts within Vistana Signature Experiences and Hyatt Vacation Ownership businesses; and managed approximately 250 resorts, vacation ownership properties, and/or their associations. The company was formerly known as Interval Leisure Group, Inc. and changed its name to ILG, Inc. in October 2016. ILG, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

