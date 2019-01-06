Reviewing CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY) and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (EGIEY)

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

This table compares CENTRICA PLC/S and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRICA PLC/S N/A N/A N/A ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 27.68% 30.35% 11.51%

CENTRICA PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. CENTRICA PLC/S pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

CENTRICA PLC/S has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CENTRICA PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CENTRICA PLC/S and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRICA PLC/S 1 2 2 0 2.20 ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CENTRICA PLC/S and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRICA PLC/S $36.11 billion 0.27 $429.17 million $0.65 10.71 ENGIE BRASIL EN/S $2.20 billion 3.34 $627.46 million N/A N/A

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CENTRICA PLC/S.

Summary

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S beats CENTRICA PLC/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, and gas and kitchen appliances; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and water heaters, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it is involved in the trade and optimization of energy activities; provision of vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage, and franchise network. The company also provides intermediary services, including claims handling and administration, as well as business, finance, and data management services; and offers sea freight water transport services. It primarily supplies energy and services to approximately 25 million customers under the British Gas, Direct Energy, and Bord Gáis Energy brands. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará. As of February 23, 2018, the company had an installed capacity of 10,898.8 megawatts. It also engages in buying and selling conventional and incentivized energy. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.