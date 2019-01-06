Reviewing Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) & EMC Insurance Group (EMCI)

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) and EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Blue Capital Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. EMC Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Blue Capital Reinsurance pays out -24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EMC Insurance Group pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EMC Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Blue Capital Reinsurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Capital Reinsurance and EMC Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 EMC Insurance Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Blue Capital Reinsurance presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.45%. EMC Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.63%. Given Blue Capital Reinsurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blue Capital Reinsurance is more favorable than EMC Insurance Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and EMC Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $49.40 million 1.16 -$43.20 million ($4.94) -1.32 EMC Insurance Group $652.29 million 1.06 $39.23 million $1.22 26.21

EMC Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance. Blue Capital Reinsurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMC Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of EMC Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of EMC Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and EMC Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance -11.25% -3.01% -2.15% EMC Insurance Group 5.84% 4.89% 1.70%

Volatility and Risk

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMC Insurance Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EMC Insurance Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

EMC Insurance Group Company Profile

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workers' compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.

