Reviewing Aradigm (ARDM) and Semler Scientific (SMLR)

Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aradigm and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aradigm 0 1 0 0 2.00 Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Semler Scientific has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.08%. Given Semler Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Aradigm.

Profitability

This table compares Aradigm and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aradigm -374.80% N/A -374.15% Semler Scientific 19.66% -982.53% 74.53%

Risk & Volatility

Aradigm has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of Aradigm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aradigm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aradigm and Semler Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aradigm $14.47 million 0.40 -$10.70 million ($0.72) -0.53 Semler Scientific $12.45 million 18.76 -$1.51 million ($0.28) -131.96

Semler Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aradigm. Semler Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aradigm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Aradigm on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aradigm Company Profile

Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment and prevention of severe respiratory diseases. Its lead development candidates are proprietary formulations of the potent antibiotic ciprofloxacin, including Linhaliq and Lipoquin that are delivered by inhalation for the management of infections associated with severe respiratory diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and non-tuberculosis mycobacterium. The company is also developing inhaled ciprofloxacin formulations for treatment of patients with cystic fibrosis, and has tested for the prevention and treatment of inhaled bioterrorism infections, such as Coxiella burnetii or Q fever, inhalation anthrax, tularemia, melioidosis and pneumonic plague. Aradigm Corporation has collaboration agreements with Grifols, S.A. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition; and WellChec, a multi-test service platform to evaluate patients with various chronic diseases. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as organizations, including healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry; and other healthcare organizations, such as risk assessment groups and other home healthcare providers. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

