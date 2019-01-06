Restoration Hardware (RH) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.28.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

NYSE:RH opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $164.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.46. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 404.46%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.