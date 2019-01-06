Renishaw plc (RSW) Receives GBX 4,508 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,508 ($58.91).

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSW. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Renishaw from GBX 4,220 ($55.14) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,704 ($48.40) price target (down from GBX 4,535 ($59.26)) on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

RSW opened at GBX 4,070 ($53.18) on Thursday. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 3,024 ($39.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,820 ($76.05).

In other news, insider Catherine Glickman purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,921 ($51.23) per share, with a total value of £26,466.75 ($34,583.50). Also, insider William Lee purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,727 ($48.70) per share, with a total value of £29,816 ($38,959.89). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,975 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,775.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.