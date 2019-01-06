Relx PLC (REL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relx PLC (LON:REL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,828.50 ($23.89).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REL. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Relx to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,615 ($21.10) to GBX 1,740 ($22.74) in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of REL traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,631 ($21.31). 2,654,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,399 ($18.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,784 ($23.31).

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

