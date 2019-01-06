Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Regal Beloit to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 150.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

