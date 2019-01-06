Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.13 Million

Analysts expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) to report sales of $16.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.90 million. Recro Pharma posted sales of $19.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full year sales of $75.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $76.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.76 million, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $102.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Recro Pharma.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.77 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 220.42% and a negative net margin of 79.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

NASDAQ:REPH traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,000. The company has a market capitalization of $152.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.