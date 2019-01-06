RealChain (RCT) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, RealChain has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $286,985.00 and approximately $92,954.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RealChain Profile

RealChain is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,320,771 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

