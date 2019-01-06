Ready Capital Corp (RC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of RC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 94,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $293,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

