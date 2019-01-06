Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Stake Boosted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAVN. BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $36.09 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

