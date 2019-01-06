Ratecoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $62,394.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000390 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003039 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

