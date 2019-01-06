Quanta Services (PWR) Shares Up 5.5%

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $31.17. 1,323,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,511,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen acquired 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $249,181.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 250,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,053.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin acquired 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $749,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,984,421.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 52,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,464,000 after buying an additional 139,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,464,000 after buying an additional 139,596 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,578,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,064,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,429,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,102,000 after buying an additional 95,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,838,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after buying an additional 240,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Quanta Services (PWR) Shares Up 5.5%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/quanta-services-pwr-shares-up-5-5.html.

About Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.