Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $151.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

In related news, VP Dieter Laininger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $301,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Berquist sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,952 shares of company stock worth $2,422,332 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $104,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $202,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $203,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.52. The stock had a trading volume of 104,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,333. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $137.95 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $222.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

